CANANDAIGUA — Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County partnered with Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores to raise awareness about the global need for safe and affordable housing for women during International Women Build Week.
On International Women’s Day, which was March 8, Habitat and Lowe’s kicked off more than 300 Women Build projects supporting women-led households across the United States, Canada and India. International Women Build Week was March 8-15.
Women have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately, from job loss to evictions and foreclosures. According to The National Women’s Law Center, 80% of U.S. jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic were held by women. The United Nations has reported that 40% of all employed women globally work in the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even before the pandemic, local families were struggling to afford housing in our area,” said Nash Bock, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County. “One out of 5 families are spending half or more of their income on housing alone, and this is unacceptable. Many of the families we serve are female heads of household. They are on the front lines of the pandemic and are struggling to make ends meet. Decent and affordable housing goes a long way toward creating the strength and stability their families need — especially during COVID-19.”
“It looks different this year — it’s virtual through emails and Facebook posts,” Allison Hildebrandt, volunteer and outreach coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County, said about International Women Build Week. “It’s a great way to highlight the women who are making a difference by building with us — both in the lives of homeowners and their own lives too.”
Hildebrandt said anyone interested in being added to Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County’s email list can visit www.ontariohabitat.org/womenbuild and/or follow the organization on Facebook.
Harvard University’s State of the Nation’s Housing 2020 report revealed that 37.1 million U.S. households spent more than 30% of their incomes on housing in 2019, including 17.6 million spending more than 50%. The effects of the pandemic have highlighted the need for safe and affordable housing, as 29% of renters and 36% of homeowners experienced employment income loss between March and September of 2020.
Lowe’s and Habitat’s partnership began in 2003. To date, the program has brought together more than 143,000 women volunteers who have built or repaired nearly 6,000 houses. Lowe’s has committed more than $78 million to support the global housing nonprofit’s efforts, including the Women Build program, International Women Build Week, and Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program. Lowe’s support of Habitat has helped more than 18,000 Habitat partner families improve their living conditions.
To learn more, visit habitat.org/womenbuild or follow #BuildHer and #WomenBuild on social media to share and view stories from around the world.