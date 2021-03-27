Driven by belief that everyone deserves a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 1,300 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries.

Since 1990, Habitat volunteers and staff in Ontario County have worked in partnership with over 30 responsible low-income families to build and repair decent safe and affordable homes. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. To learn more, visit ontariohabitat.org.