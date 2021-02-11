HOPEWELL — In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Ontario County Humane Society is teaming up with Rockcastle Florist to support animals in critical need in the area.
The Ontario County Humane Society will receive $10 for every Heart’s Rescue Bouquet purchased from Rockcastle Florist through Valentine’s Day.
“As a nonprofit organization, we rely heavily on the generosity of our community to continue our important mission of protecting and improving animals’ lives,” Ontario County Humane Society shelter manager Dianne Faas said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with an amazing local florist like Rockcastle Florist for this special Valentine’s Day promotion, and hope the community will shop local, support homeless animals in Ontario County and make someone’s day with a beautiful bouquet from Rockcastle.”
To purchase the Heart’s Rescue Bouquet, call Rockcastle at (585) 207-8264.
For more information on Hopewell-based Ontario County Humane Society and Happy Tails Animal Shelter, and to learn more about the adoption process, visit ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.