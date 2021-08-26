CANANDAIGUA — The following deed transactions were among those recorded in May in Ontario County:
Ralph P. Black III to Cory VanDeusen and Lindsay Henehan, City of Canandaigua, $400,000.
14-16 Clark Street Enterprises LLC to WRC Holdings LLC, City of Canandaigua, $132,000.
Jessica R. Hook and Ryan W. Hook to William J. Lane, City of Canandaigua, $170,000.
AG Property Equity LLC to Justin Smith and Joseph Geiger, City of Canandaigua, $0.
Hazel E. Wilcox to Karen D. Frangos, City of Canandaigua, $129,000.
Michael P. Cunningham to Robin L. Bill and Michael P. Cunningham, City of Canandaigua, $0.
Kevin W. Carson estate and Kevin Carson estate to Mark J. Porretta II, City of Canandaigua, $310,000.
Robert N. Coe Jr. to Robert N. Coe Jr. and Gena Alessi, City of Canandaigua, $0.
Susan P. McNally and Jon B. McNally to 255 Roseland LLC, City of Canandaigua, $1.
Lindsay T. Henehan to Katie Camblin and Anthony Camblin, City of Canandaigua, $315,000.
Donald W. Barrett and Regina Kathryn Vanderhoff to Donald W. Barrett, City of Canandaigua, $10.
James R. Altavela to Chosen Spot Properties LLC, City of Canandaigua, $0.
Tommie J. Cunningham to Tommie J. Cunningham and Amanda E. Seitz, City of Canandaigua, $0.
Ugly Boys Lawn and Landscape LLC to Lindsay M. Spurling, City of Canandaigua, $163,900.
Terry N. Lucero to Rebecca W. Mushtare and Robert B. Mushtare, City of Canandaigua, $264,000.
Thomas Brown and Nancy McCheyne to GTG Development LLC, City of Canandaigua, $80,000.
Patricia Ann Holden to Richard A. Holden, City of Canandaigua, $0.
Rogue Properties LLC to Timothy Goebel and Cody R. Saetta, City of Canandaigua, $119,000.
First United Methodist Church of Canandaigua, First Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church of the Village of Canandaigua and First Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church to Malinda G. Byrne and Stephen M. Byrne, City of Canandaigua, $250,000.
Aldrian Rostron and William Rostron to Katrina M. Morgan, City of Canandaigua, $311,000.
Kimberly Reynolds Hendrickson, Kimberly M. Reynolds and Ronnie P. Hendrickson to Noam Adi, City of Canandaigua, $94,000.
John H. Perhamus estate to David L. Andrews, City of Canandaigua, $225,100.
Katherine J. Fingar to Maddie C. D’Amico, City of Geneva, $130,000.
Ruth A. Page estate and Ruth Alice Page estate to Woodrow D. Fuller and Kathryn Rothfuss, City of Geneva, $125,000.
Christian Striano to Adrienne M. Braun, City of Geneva, $170,000.
Linda B. Venuti, Stephen F. Venuti and Stephen F. Venuti to Tammy Brockway and David E. Brockway, City of Geneva, $140,000.
Elizabeth K. Dean to Cynthia Coale and William H. Dean Jr., City of Geneva, $0.
118 Pulteney St. Trust to Jose Aguilera, City of Geneva, $245,000.
Robert L. Peters II and Melissa S. Peters to Melissa S. Peters, City of Geneva, $0.
Sandra L. Schading to Patricia Lavell, City of Geneva, $135,000.
74 Seneca Street LLC to KW Properties LLC, City of Geneva, $165,000.
Dominick P. Massa estate to Massa Properties LLC, City of Geneva, $0.
Francis K. Culkin and Patricia B. Culkin to Francis K. and Patricia B. Culkin Living Trust, City of Geneva, $0.
Francis K. Culkin and Patricia B. Culkin to Francis K. and Patricia B. Culkin Living Trust, City of Geneva, $0.
Patricia B. Culkin to Francis K. and Patricia B. Culkin Living Trust, City of Geneva, $0.
Miamel Properties LLC to New Vision Team LLC, City of Geneva, $189,900.
Mittal Patel and Rajnikant Patel to Himani Patel and Rikin Patel, City of Geneva, $70,000.
Bunny D. Bell to Christine A. Fitzgerald and Timothy S. Fitzgerald, City of Geneva, $105,000.
Gregory Hadley to Allison R. Hadley and Gregory Hadley, City of Geneva, $0.
Vine Valley Enterprises LLC to Jamie L. Weiss, City of Geneva, $153,000.
Michael Williams to Miriam G. Harms, City of Geneva, $67,000.
Karen Stuck to Ashley Ranalletti, City of Geneva, $0.
Keith T. Brown to Owen Dlugos, City of Geneva, $80,000.
Terry R. McConnon and Terri R. McConnon to Diane Blomgren, City of Geneva, $114,000.
Mark H. Bauer and Virginia L. Bauer to Jaclyn E. Pealer and Jan M. Vann, City of Geneva, $0.
Sheila C. Cecere to Sheila C. Cecere Revocable Trust, City of Geneva, $0.
Geneva City to 36 Middle Street LLC, City of Geneva, $4,000.
Melissa M. Covert and Christopher Tavano to Christopher Tavano, City of Geneva, $10.
Jeffery T. Morrow to Jan Cardot and Andrew J. Cardot, Town of Bristol, $185,000.
Bonnie J. Pagorek to Ethan P. Saxby, Town of Bristol, $125,000.
Robert E. Apgar to Resonant Properties LLC, Town of Bristol, $2,445.
Resonant Properties LLC to Lynne H. Erdle and Thomas E. Erdle, Town of Bristol, $15,997.
Philip R. Green to Philip R. Green and Christopher Green, Town of Bristol, $1.
Lisa Ashcraft to Lynn A. Emmerling and Craig Emmerling, Town of Bristol, $55,000.
Craig Brocious to MaryEllen Foley-Eckert and Thomas F. Eckert, Town of Bristol, $200,000.
Joan D. Fitzsimmons and James M. Fitzsimmons to Christopher Fitzsimmons and Kevin M. Fitzsimmons, Town of Bristol, $0.
Joan D. Fitzsimmons and James M. Fitzsimmons to Christopher Fitzsimmons, Town of Bristol, $0.
Noone Family Trust to Suzanne M. Robertson, Town of Bristol, $0.
Thomas R. Barden estate to Lynn Rogers and Steve Rogers, Town of Bristol, $65,000.
Raymond Kassman estate to Lynn Gorton, Town of Canadice, $79,000.
Tradewinds Development LLC to Dana L. Laurent and Francis W. Morgan, Town of Canadice, $164,000.
Julie Ann Lindsay and Stephen T. Lindsay to Amy E. Friduss, Town of Canadice, $0.
Rosalind L. Smith to Matthew J. Heneghan, Town of Canadice, $0.
Glenn M. Wensel to Michaela A. Hacker and Jared M. Walker, Town of Canadice, $200,000.
Nicole M. Livingston and Christopher T. McFiggins to Lauren Ayres and Nathanael Ayres, Town of Canadice, $320,000.
Michael Loveland to Elizabeth Ruder and Teague Ruder, Town of Canadice, $1.
Emily M. Loveland and Michael J. Loveland to Elizabeth Ruder and Teague Ruder, Town of Canadice, $194,999.
Phyllis L. Werges to Jennifer Fox-Werges and Lawrence A. Werges, Town of Canandaigua, $0.
Jamelle Ruth Vaniseghem Gestwicki, Jamelle Ruth Gestwicki, Kerry Edward Vaniseghem and Kerry E. Vaniseghem to Bragg Family Real Estate Trust, Town of Canandaigua, $57,000.
John P. Spare Trust to Caitlan P. Quinlan and Brendan C. Gooding, Town of Canandaigua, $272,500.
Stephanie A. Henninger and Christopher S. Henninger to Christopher S. Henninger, Town of Canandaigua, $0.
Patricia Steele and Thomas Steele to Steele Family Irrevocable Trust, Town of Canandaigua, $0.
Walter Kelly Stegall to Steven Greg Stegall, Town of Canandaigua, $0.
Deborah D. Clynes, David A. Dewey and Richard J. Dewey Jr. to Deborah D. Clynes and Richard J. Dewey Jr., Town of Canandaigua, $0.
S and J Morrell Inc. to K and P Associates Ltd., Town of Canandaigua, $0.
K and P Associates Ltd. to Erin Mullally, Town of Canandaigua, $500,000.
Deborah B. Harter to Jamie U. Seibold, Town of Canandaigua, $125,000.
Leidia K. Buckhout and Michael W. Buckhout to Justin Krezmer and Angela Krezmer, Town of Canandaigua, $390,000.
Charles L. Gerlock and Jessica Gerlock to Jeremy M. Gebo, Town of Canandaigua, $84,600.
Joyce J. Prull and David W. Prull to David W. Prull II, Heather Prull Ross, Tamara A. Prull and David W. Prull, Town of Canandaigua, $0.
Patrick Quigley to Diane Kniffin and Patrick Quigley, Town of Canandaigua, $1.
Erica Meier to Thomas Whipple and Mary Ann Whipple, Town of Canandaigua, $37,000.
S and J Morrell Inc. to Coleen E. Emblidge and Douglas N. Emblidge, Town of Canandaigua, $450,000.
Silver Springs Associates to ABDB Silver Springs LLC, Town of Canandaigua, $5 million.
Erin M. Weyer to Jessica R. Hook and Ryan W. Hook, Town of Canandaigua, $230,500.
MaryEstelh J. Donahue, Gary M. Donahue and Gary G. Donahue to MaryEstelh J. Donahue and Gary M. Donahue, Town of Canandaigua, $0.
Mary H. Purdy estate to Jeffery Steele, Town of Canandaigua, $0.
S and J Morrell Inc. to David R. Hicks, Town of Canandaigua, $329,270.
David Warner, W. Randolph Warner and Glenn Warner to Sherri McAfee, Lisa O’Donnell, David Warner, W. Randolph Warner and Glenn Warner, Town of Canandaigua, $0.
Kathleen A. Simmons and Clifford H. Simmons Jr. to Jacob A. Cremeans, Town of Canandaigua, $40,000.
Deborah A. Fenton and David E. Fenton to JDW Rental Properties LLC, Town of Canandaigua, $45,000.
Loretta Richenberg to Beverly Prince and Joel J. Prince, Town of Canandaigua, $417,000.
Gail A. Bell to Nicholas A. Fabiano, Town of East Bloomfield, $160,000.
Julie VanBuren to Ryan M. Adams, Town of East Bloomfield, $80,000.
Luciana Munier and Edward Munier to Edward Munier, Town of East Bloomfield, $1.
Lindsey M. Halstead and Chad Halstead to Chad Halstead, Town of East Bloomfield, $85,106,50.
Ben Kendig to Andrew Paulsen and Onnolee Orban, Town of East Bloomfield, $95,000.
Sherry A. Peterson and Sherry A. Belcastro to Meredith Henry Calabretta and Dylan Michael Calabretta, Town of Farmington, $340,000.
Kimbley C. Wilfeard and Walter J. Wilfeard Jr. to Peter Cefarilli and Crystal Briggs, Town of Farmington, $180,000.
A and D Real Estate Development LLC to NVR Homes Inc., Ryan Homes of NY and NVR Inc., Town of Farmington, $43,260.
Steve J. Desgagnes to Desgagnes Enterprises LLC, Town of Farmington, $142,000.
Michael P. George to Michael P. George and Susan L. George, Town of Farmington, $0.
Ryan Homes of NY and NVR Inc. to Nicole West and James E. West, Town of Farmington, $271,755.
A and D Real Estate Development LLC to Ryan Homes of NY, NVR Inc. and NVR Homes Inc., Town of Farmington, $43,260.
NVR Inc. and Ryan Homes of NY to Ilam Zanari and Abdelilah Nhaila, Town of Farmington, $335,130.
Ryan Homes of NY and NVR Inc. to Annette Caroscio Averitt, Town of Farmington, $284,805.
Monarch Manor Builders LLC to Donna L. Foster and James A. Stockslader, Town of Farmington, $263,950.
Brandon K. Dudek to Jessica Dudek and Brandon K. Dudek, Town of Farmington, $0.
Elizabeth J. Bristol to Hailey A. Shields, Town of Farmington, $163,900.
Pia V. Brandani and Frank A. Brandani to Carol E. Mancini and Carol E. Brandani, Town of Farmington, $0.
Augustina Hardaway to Holly Pielik, Holly Clark and Cameron Pielik, Town of Farmington, $163,000.
Brian D. Ridley to Tanya L. Geer and Terry N. Lucero, Town of Farmington, $315,000.
NVR Homes Inc., Ryan Homes of NY and NVR Inc. to Julia Hargreaves and Christopher J. Hargreaves, Town of Farmington, $383,435.
Ryan Homes of NY and NVR Inc. to Michael Mullen and Patreasa Mullen, Town of Farmington, $288,990.
Ellen Y. Tempest to Caitlyn McMillan and Derrick McMillan, Town of Farmington, $159,900.
Ryan Homes of NY and NVR Inc. to Lesley E. Bumstead and David F. Bumstead, Town of Farmington, $314,910.
Carolyn A. Gefell and Paul M. Gefell to Paul M. Gefell, Town of Farmington, $0.
David W. Sweet to Marisa A. Sweet and David W. Sweet, Town of Farmington, $0.
John D. Arp and Amy Marie Arp to Jacob E. Hunt and Emily R. Hurlbut, Town of Farmington, $279,000.
William Ashton to John Fiske, Town of Farmington, $10,000.
NVR Homes Inc., Ryan Homes of NY and NVR Inc. to Suzanne C. Kennedy-Brennan, Town of Farmington, $261,485.
Jeannine M. Marciano and Scott F. Marciano to Ashley Coffey, Town of Farmington, $313,000.
Beverly A. Owens to Brook D. Fiske, Town of Farmington, $163,500.
Time Funding 401K Plan and 3W Properties LLC to Gina M. Godlewski, Town of Farmington, $167,000.
Carol A. Peterson and Robert J. Miller to Theresa V. Derycke, Town of Farmington, $180,000.
Karen Przepiora to Jean C. Rice and Linda A. Rice, Town of Farmington, $125,000.
Bradley S. Lebaron and Jennifer S. Lebaron to Chris Nagpaul and Arun Nagpaul, Town of Geneva, $627,000.
Jackie E. Brimm Jr., Jackie Brimm Jr., Elaine Lisi Brimm and Elaine L. Brimm to Kyle F. Brimm, Town of Geneva, $0.
Tracey O. Wallace to Sally Webster and Susan Bassett, Town of Geneva, $67,250.
Carol Anne Moracco to Sarah E. Berg and Patrick K. Riley II, Town of Geneva, $100,000.
Daniel M. Lynch and Mary Beth Lynch to Anthony J. Fratto, Town of Geneva, $160,000.
Barbara A. Essa to Sandra Schading, Town of Geneva, $118,000.
Dominick P. Massa estate to NPM Properties LLC, Town of Geneva, $0.
Dominick P. Massa estate to DPM-JNM Properties LLC, Town of Geneva, $0.
Lloyd K. Powers estate to Shirley Amidon-Powers, Town of Geneva, $0.
Patricia G. Chester and Ralph R. Chester to Ralph R. Chester, Town of Geneva, $0.
Louis J. Bruno II, Debra A. Bruno and Debra A. Schooley to Nicholas J. Sarto, Town of Geneva, $250,000.
Bernice M. Reed to Martha-Ann Sims and Donald G. Sims, Town of Geneva, $310,000.
Ralph R. Chester to R. Brian Chester, Town of Geneva, $0.
PFM Enterprises LLC to Susan M. Shuryn, Town of Gorham, $315,000.
Albert A. Ayers Sr. estate to Beatriz R. Garcia and Michael P. VanLaeken, Town of Gorham, $60,000.
Carol N. Grover and Trevor T. Grover to Michelle Costanza and Fred R. Costanza, Town of Gorham, $335,000.
Dale C. Stell to Cassidy K. Stell and Ryan L. Stell, Town of Gorham, $0.
Marie F. Gates and Richard C. Gates to Dominick M. Morey, Town of Gorham, $0.
Norah Nolan-Cramer and Douglas R. Cramer to Cramer Family Irrevocable Trust, Town of Gorham, $0.
Christopher J. Bay to 247 Acres LLC, Town of Gorham, $0.
Mary Ellen Knoblock and Richard E. Knoblock to Canandaigua National Bank and Trust Co., Town of Gorham, $115,000.
David A. Wright estate to Myra Lincoln, Town of Gorham, $0.
Elizabeth Anne Allen to Lianne Allen, Town of Gorham, $0.
Thomas J. Bay and Thomas Bay to ECB Land Holdings LLC, Town of Gorham, $0.
Susan Allen Anagnost and William A. Allen III to Tina M. Lightfoote, Town of Gorham, $292,000.
Karen J. Congilaro and Angelo A. Congilaro to Patrick B. Stahlman and Sarah H. Stahlman, Town of Hopewell, $190,500.
Richard C. Donley to Generations Bank, Town of Hopewell, $50,000.
Susanne A. Muehe estate to Sean Bagley, Town of Hopewell, $85,000.
Susan R. Stevens to Amanda L. Stevens and Wayne L. Stevens, Town of Hopewell, $0.
John A. Jeffery and Paula Dugan to Nick Violas, Town of Hopewell, $200,000.
Christopher M. Datthyn and Maureen A. Datthyn to Bethany R. Fox, Town of Manchester, $130,000.
Rodney A. Claeysen to Alex Strong, Town of Manchester, $165,000.
Edina Begalieva and Keith P. Gilligan to Chantell G. Rex, Town of Manchester, $112,000.
Brandon G. Woelkers to Keith Gilligan, Town of Manchester, $175,000.
Robyn L. Middlebrook and Casey M. Middlebrook to Martin Santmyer, Kelley Santmyer, Sandra Fisher and Gerald Fisher, Town of Manchester, $150,000.