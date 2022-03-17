TYRE — The Love’s travel plaza under construction just south of Thruway Exit 41 is now scheduled to open April 14, about a month later than anticipated.
Company spokeswoman Caitlin Campbell said weather has been a factor in the delay. Originally, company officials had hoped to open its doors to the public March 3.
“As you can imagine, there are several things that impact construction timelines, including weather,” Campbell wrote in an email. “Our team is excited to join the community and will be ready to get customers back on the road quickly and safely when we open.”
Love’s announced its plans to build in this Seneca County town in September 2019. Ground was broken on the 11,000-square-foot travel stop last spring; the plaza is located almost directly across the road from the Petro Travel Center. Job fairs were held late last year and earlier this year to fill 30 Love’s store positions, 20 restaurant jobs, and 20 truck care positions.
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is an Oklahoma City-based, family-owned company with more than 580 locations in 41 states. Love’s travel plazas are open 24 hours. This will be the company’s fifth travel stop in New York state. The other New York stores are in Binghamton; Bath; Canaan, Columbia County; and Ripley, Chautauqua County.
Love’s opened 38 new locations and added more than 3,000 truck parking spots in 2021, according to a company news release. This year the company is hoping to open 40 travel stops, adding 3,000 truck parking spaces and 3,000 jobs in the process.
Online at loves.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.