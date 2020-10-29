PHELPS — Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies will form a partnership with Oak Hill Capital to expand its fiber-to-the-home network throughout the region, bringing high-speed internet access to underserved markets.
The initiative, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, marks the second partnership between Oak Hill and OTTC. In 2017, Oak Hill acquired Finger Lakes Technologies Group, a subsidiary of OTTC that had built a 3,000-mile fiber network to serve thousands of enterprise customers attracted to the resilience and high-speeds of FLTG’s modern fiber network.
“During our prior partnership, we were very impressed by OTTC’s family leadership team and their commitment to enhancing fiber communications for local businesses in Upstate NY,” Oak Hill partners Scott Baker and Benjy Diesbach said. “We are excited to partner with OTTC once more to now offer state-of-the art, fiber-to-the-home connectivity to residential customers throughout the region.”
In 2019, OTTC forged a partnership with Corning Inc. and introduced the FlexNAP fiber system into OTTC’s communications network, allowing for rapid and reliable deployment of fiber installation for residential use.
“This partnership with Oak Hill, paired with our Corning partnership, has positioned OTTC for accelerated growth and geographic expansion in the next few years,” said Paul Griswold, president and chief executive officer of OTTC.
In May, OTTC completed the FTTH upgrade of the company’s entire existing network footprint.
“We have worked very hard to deliver the best available technologies and highest levels of customer service to our local communities,” Griswold said. “While we never could have predicted the course of events of the past few months, with more people working and learning at home than ever before, we are pleased to be able to provide our customers with reliable, high-speed connectivity to meet their growing needs.
“Our business model was built on providing reliable technology and great service to our customers, and we will continue to hold true to these two core values throughout this partnership.”