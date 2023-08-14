GENEVA — Mia Coles is spreading the gospel of plant-based eating one meal at a time.
The owner of FLX Vegan has been operating a mobile food-vending business since last fall and, along the way, is convincing non-believers that vegan dishes are not only healthier — and for her, life-changing — but also delicious.
While you might not have had a chance to sample her vegan creations at various city events, you can do so now at a brick-and-mortar location, part of a space-sharing arrangement with Jen (Pealer) Sandroni, owner of the Captain’s Café at 368 Exchange St. The spot becomes FLX Vegan on Mondays and Tuesdays, when Sandroni’s breakfast and lunch restaurant is closed.
Sandroni met Coles through a mutual friend, the late Joe Reese.
Coles said Reese was a dear friend who encouraged her to start her own restaurant. However, food trucks and trailers don’t come cheap, Coles noted. She rents the trailer of another mobile food business, 546 Chicken and Waffles, in what she calls a “mentorship” with owner Mario Torres.
Sandroni and her husband, Derek, are big supporters of FLX Vegan.
“She’s been coming to my truck ever since I’ve been open,” Coles said.
Ultimately, Sandroni offered Coles the chance to rent the café Mondays and Tuesdays. Sandroni loves the idea of helping a woman break into an industry that is challenging, even in the best of times.
“I liked what she did and I liked her energy,” Sandroni said.
Coles said Sandroni has been a mentor to her on the workings of running a restaurant.
“She has been super helpful,” Coles said.
Coles, 38, and a mother of two children, said she has been working in the restaurant business since she was 13, but always in the front end of the house. She’d never worked the kitchen. However, that changed when she went on what she called her “plant-based journey” eight years ago.
She suffered from hypothyroidism, which the Cleveland Clinic said is a “condition where the thyroid doesn’t create and release enough thyroid hormone into your bloodstream. This makes your metabolism slow down.” Coles tried meds, but thought there must be another way to “heal myself.”
Since moving to a full vegan diet six years ago, Coles is off the meds and feeling great. She believes others will experience the benefits of a plant-based diet as well.
With a change in diet, Coles began coming up with her own plant-based dishes, and over time, began serving them to friends and family (her two children are also vegan). Impressed with her skills as a vegan cook and baker, they encouraged her to start a business. However, she needed to fight the perception that plant-based food isn’t flavorful.
“You can still have satisfying food,” she said. “I love being able to change people’s perspectives.”
Coles estimates about 80% of her customers aren’t vegan.
As a former carnivore, Coles said she has created dishes that have meat flavor, but are, in fact, plant-based. Her barbecued jack fruit, she said, tastes very similar to pulled pork.
And, while she’s not a big fan of processed foods, she does carry a Beyond Burger sandwich called the Big Joe Burger, named for her late friend.
She considers these plant-based “meats” a gateway to healthier eating. Coles emphasizes that many people never become vegan, but have reduced the animal protein in their diets.
While she’s the lone chef for FLX Vegan, she is grateful for the assistance of friends and family, including her mother, Ronna Smith of Dundee, who pitches in. She also appreciates the support of Nucharee “Dao” Sinlapasomsak of the Elephant, a Thai restaurant on the ground floor of One Franklin Square on Exchange Street, where Coles works to supplement her income. She describes Sinlapasomsak as “my dear friend and teacher.”
Coles cited the support of friend Alyssa Stivers too.
While FLX Vegan has only been open two weeks, she’s happy with the early returns.
“It’s been great,” she said.
She’s grateful to combine her love of plant-based eating and her dream of opening a successful restaurant.
“It’s scary, but I can’t imagine anything I’d rather be doing,” she said.
At some point, she would like to have her own space, envisioning a “bodega-style” store selling vegan products and hot foods.