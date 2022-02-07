WATERLOO — The owner of Laundry Depot outlets in Seneca and Ontario counties has claimed one of three $10,000 awards from the Maytag Co.
Chuck Hinkel won the award by filling out a written application detailing how he replaced washing and drying equipment with new, more efficient machines.
Hinkel said he put the money toward a loan he took out for new equipment at a third laundromat facility he owns, in the Monroe County town of Greece; that business opened almost 14 months ago. He has owned the Waterloo laundromat on Virginia Street for six years and the Geneva laundromat in the Town & Country Plaza for three years.
“I have made many upgrades and improvements to the laundromats to make them more efficient and to better serve my customers,” Hinkel said. “I’m very thankful for his award.”
His application also detailed his strong financial support for numerous community organizations, hiring additional employees, offering laundry drop-off and pickup services, and, beginning Feb. 28, a new van to pick up and deliver laundry. He also offers loyalty cards that give a customer a free wash and dry.
The Maytag award includes photos and video of his laundromats for use in social media, print and blog advertising campaigns, starting March 1.