PALMYRA — On Thursday, when Pal-Mac Dollars for Scholars awards over $175,000 to 114 members of the Class of 2023, the chapter will celebrate its 35th anniversary.
Founded in 1988, Pal-Mac DFS assists graduating seniors in achieving their dream of higher education.
“That is our mission and our reward,” chapter President Michael Boesel said.
Affiliated with the national non-profit organization Scholarship America, Pal-Mac DFS said it is one of the most successful chapters in New York state, awarding over $2 million to college-bound seniors.
This year, community members, businesses, families and benevolent associations have funded over 180 scholarships.
Pal-Mac Superintendent Bob Ike expressed gratitude for last month’s phone-a-thon pledges, which totaled more than $20,000.
“The generosity of our community members is enduring and overwhelming,” he said.
In addition to existing scholarships, Pal-Mac DFS said it recently received a bequest of over $650,000 from the estate of Patricia Brockhuizen, who DFS called a “beloved and valued member of the community.”
More information is available at Palmyra-Macedon.DollarsforScholars.org.