FARMINGTON — LNB (Lyons National Bank) has Charles Parkhurst as branch manager of its Farmington office and Angelo Battoglia assistant branch manager.
The office in western Ontario County, LNB’s 16th location, opened recently. It’s the bank’s third branch office in the county.
“We are excited about the dynamic team in place at LNB Farmington,” LNB President Tom Kime said. “Charles and Angelo are strong, community-minded professionals with a proven commitment to delivering the hometown banking experience LNB is known for.”
Parkhurst, assistant vice-president and branch manager of LNB Farmington, has been a member of the LNB team since 2015, most recently serving as assistant vice president and branch manager of LNB’s Canandaigua office.
Parkhurst, an Ontario County native, serves on the board of the Ontario County Historical Society and the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection. He is a member of the Victor-Farmington Rotary and serves on a variety of committees, including the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, town of Canandaigua Economic Development Committee, and the city school district.
Battoglia, a lifelong Farmington resident, joined LNB in 2016 as a customer service representative at LNB’s Canandaigua office and has been promoted to assistant branch manager at LNB Farmington. He is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Farmington-Victor.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to assist the people and businesses in Farmington,” Kime said. “Charles and Angelo are deeply rooted in the marketplace and look forward to helping the community with their banking needs.”
LNB also has branch offices in Cayuga, Wayne, Onondaga, Monroe, Seneca, and Yates counties.
