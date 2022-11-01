WOLCOTT — If you live in the northeastern part of Wayne County, you probably get at least some of your groceries at Bob’s Big M on Park Lane.
“Bob” was Bob Delf Sr., who started the supermarket 56 years ago. His children, Robin and Bob Jr. ran it until Oct. 8, when Kiran, Prakash and Dev Patel took over.
The Patels’ other food enterprise is in Cato, Cayuga County. They bought Terry’s Food Mart two years ago and it, like Bob’s Big M, is the only full-service supermarket for miles around. It made sense to them that they should expand their interests into Wolcott, another area with limited access to grocery shopping.
“We would like to extend our welcome and heartfelt wishes of success to the new owners of Bob’s Supermarket,” Robin and Robert Delf wrote in a full front-page ad in the Wayuga Shopper this week. “The Patel family is excited to meet the community, and to continue bringing quality, hometown service to our loyal customers.”
Dev Patel, who is Kiran’s son and part of the store’s management, said it is important to his family to serve small communities where there are not a lot of options to purchase fresh food. He said they found out about 18 months ago that the Delfs were thinking about selling the business. This October, they were ready.
“After more than a half a century of service, our family has made the difficult decision to retire,” the Delfs wrote in the ad. “We’ve enjoyed serving our wonderful community, friends and neighbors throughout the years and are sincerely humbled to have been able to serve you all.”
The Patels, who came to the U.S. from India about 20 years ago, live in Auburn and also have residences in Hillsborough, N.J. Kiran worked for Welch Allyn in Skaneateles while his brother worked for Eli Lilly in Syracuse. They decided they wanted a business of their own and bought the Cato supermarket, which led to the purchase of Bob’s Big M.
They are keeping the name, by the way, even though the business is no longer a Big M nor owned by Bob. They said they like that is how the community thinks of the store. The same can be said of their business in Cato, which also carries the name of the former owner.
Kiran said that they don’t intend to make any big changes to the grocery store and they are using the same vendors that the Delfs did and continue to locally source as much food as possible. They appreciate that so much produce, particularly apples, are readily available from local growers.
The Patels also kept the store’s staff of 37 workers. They said the continuity is a very important element.
“At first, they were a little shaken up,” Kiran said. “But everyone is going to continue.”
All three of the Patels said that the community has been welcoming, warm and friendly and that they are finding it a very nice place to do business. Kiran said that customers were especially patient while they navigated the complicated process of establishing themselves in the SNAP benefits program.
“We got at least five or six phone calls every day, asking about it,” Kiran said. “We had to tell them no, not yet.”
Finally, on Oct. 28, they got approved for SNAP, but they are still waiting for WIC, which helps pregnant women and young children.
About 60% of the store’s customers use food assistance benefits, Kiran said, noting that getting approval from the state and the federal government, which pays for the program, was unnecessarily cumbersome.
U.S. Rep. John Katko’s staff and representatives of the state Assembly and Senate intervened for the Patels, who said they knew they would eventually be able to accept SNAP and WIC, as they do in Cato. They also are waiting for their lottery approval and have recently received their alcohol license from the state for the Wolcott store.
They do have some plans for future improvements, Dev said. Eventually, the Patels would like to offer a delivery service to help elderly residents who have a hard time getting out, especially in the winter. They also would like to expand the deli area, adding a hot grill.
For the first two weeks they ran the store, the Patels had the Delfs there to help, but they now feel comfortable on their own, with supportive staff and good customers.
“This is a community staple,” Kiran said. “We knew the food business and we wanted to be here in this community.”