TYRE — At its annual meeting June 9, two new members were named to the board of Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes.
Mary Grace of Seneca Falls and Judy Young of Waterloo were elected to three-year terms.
Young previously served the maximum number of consecutive years of board membership allowed, and is returning after a one-year absence. Grace has experience with several non-profits in the area.
Two members completed their terms and left the board, Mike Lynch and Diana Foster; the latter had been the board’s secretary.
In terms of Pathway Home’s officers for 2021-22, Martin Toombs was reelected to another year as president, Salvatore Franzone was elected vice president, Elaine Ferrara was selected as treasurer, and Kirstin Goodman was chosen as secretary.