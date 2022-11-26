CANANDAIGUA — Michelle Pedzich won the Women’s Leadership Award and Tara Rago the Young Professional Leadership Award at this year’s Ontario County ATHENA Leadership Program annual dinner Nov. 18.
Over 300 guests were on hand at Finger Lakes Community College for the dinner to honor 11 ATHENA nominees — eight professional women and three young professional women. First brought to Canandaigua in 1985 by founding sponsor Randall Farnsworth Auto Group, Ontario County ATHENA is a collaboration between the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce and Professional Women of the Finger Lakes.
This year’s nominees represent public and private sectors, corporate and entrepreneurial roles, for-profit and not-for-profit missions and three generations of professional excellence and mindful development of other professional women. Each nominee embodies the eight tenets of the ATHENA Leadership model: Learning, Collaboration, Relationships, Fierce Advocacy, Authentic Self, Giving Back, Courageous Acts, and Celebration and Joy.
After hearing remarks about this year’s accomplished nominees for the Young Professional award, ATHENA Steering Committee Chair Tracey Fuller was joined on-stage by State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and 2021 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award winner Mandy Friend Gigliotti who presented this year’s award to Rago. A vice-president and Canandaigua Branch Manager at Lyons National Bank, Rago is lifelong resident of the Finger Lakes, a mother of two and an ardent volunteer.
After a brief history of the ATHENA Leadership Program and its 37-year history in our communities, found sponsor Randy Farnsworth, Sen. Helming and Hazel Robertshaw, 2021 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient honored the eight nominees and introduced 2022 Women’s Leadership Award recipient Pedzich. She is a senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. She has a daughter in college and dedicates much of her professional and personal effort to advancing the rights and opportunities of women.
To learn more about the Ontario County ATHENA Leadership Awards, 2022 nominees, the program’s 37 years of honorees and this year’s sponsors, go to OntarioCountyATHENA.com. A recap of this year’s program will be streamable online and broadcast later this season on Finger Lakes Television.