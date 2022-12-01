MACEDON — Twenty years ago, the disbanding Ames department store chain left its anchor spot at West Wayne Plaza on Route 31.
Fast-forward to today. It’s still empty, but in far worse condition, including a leaking roof. The space has not only been a blight on the plaza, but on the town as well, especially in light of its busy retail and residential development over the past few years.
The site may not be an eyesore much longer.
A Perinton business owner with Wayne County roots is planning to bring his growing business to the former department store and the adjacent — and empty — movie theater.
“It hurts to see that plaza as it is,” said Mastercraft Decorators President John Regis, who grew up in Macedon and attended Palmyra-Macedon schools.
Regis is planning to spend a little more than $3.1 million to renovate the 57,000-square-foot space and bring 42 jobs with an annual payroll of $1.8 million to the county — with a goal of adding 20 more positions within three years.
The company, which specializes in glass, ceramic, stainless steel and plastic screen printing and decorating, is out of room, Regis said.
“We’re doing well,” he said Wednesday. “We’re kind of busting at the seams.”
Regis said that besides their main operations on Route 31F near the village of Fairport, the company is renting warehouse space in Fairport, Farmington and the former Mobil Films office and manufacturing space on Route 31. In fact, Regis said he looked to purchase the latter building before a Georgia developer bought it.
“I’ve been looking all over the place,” he said.
Regis said Scott Allen, who directs development for Macedon, helped convince him to consider the plaza site.
“This has been in discussions for a long time,” Allen said.
Allen is thankful Mastercraft — it was named to the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce’s Top 100 fastest-growing private companies for 2022 — chose Macedon.
“They’ve made numerous inquiries about properties,” he said. “We’re pretty excited about the movie theater and Ames being redeveloped. It’s going to be huge. It’s going to be great.”
He said the current plaza owner, I. Gordon Corp. of Rochester, has been “unsuccessful in reinventing the Ames space for a retail use.”
Given the futility, Allen said it was getting to where it might be best to remove the former Ames section of the plaza, which was done by the owners of Newark Plaza when the store closed there.
Regis said he has been discussing a package of tax incentives with the Wayne County Industrial Development Agency and that they have been “great to work with.” IDA documents indicate total project costs at $4.2 million, including the $1 million cost of acquisition.
Regis said he does not own the property at this point. He hopes to divulge more details of his plaza improvement plans at a later time.
As part of the project, the IDA board is considering a 10-year tax-abatement package worth $1.2 million, along with $42,000 in mortgage tax exemptions and $160,000 in sales tax exemptions, with total tax benefits of $1.4 million. However, the property, currently assessed at $625,000, will rise to $3.9 million in assessed value once renovations are complete.
A public hearing on the tax incentives for Mastercraft is set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 8 in Macedon Town Hall, 32 Main St.
Brian Pincelli, director of Wayne County Economic Development and Planning, said IDA board members will vote on the package at their Dec. 14 meeting.
He called the redevelopment project is good news.
“The sections of the plaza that will be used by Mastercraft have been vacant for an extended period of time, with the Ames store closing 20 years ago,” he said. “This is an exciting project, and it will be great to see that plaza come back to full and productive use.”
Regis expects it will take 12-18 months to complete renovations at the site, where the old theater will become offices and the former Ames earmarked for operations.