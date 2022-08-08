It’s easy for many of us to approach life insurance with a “I’ll handle that later” or a “set it and forget it” mentality, and to assume that you have time to sort out the details of adequate coverage down the road. Yet, life insurance can play a key role in protecting your loved ones financially should you pass away unexpectedly. The role protection plays in your financial plan often depends on your life stage.

Holley Smaldone-Cragg, CMFC, is a Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Geneva. She specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for over 35 years. Her website is ameripriseadvisors.com/holley.com.

