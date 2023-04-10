Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON... High pressure centered over the Carolinas and a weak cold front approaching from Quebec on Tuesday will support gusty west to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph. These winds could gust as high as 40 mph across parts of the Finger Lakes region. Meanwhile...our airmass will remain quite dry with midday and afternoon relative humidity values lowering to 25 to 30 percent. This will contribute to an elevated fire weather concern for Tuesday afternoon. A reminder that the annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th.