During times of market volatility like we’ve seen since the start of 2022, it’s natural to feel a bit skittish about the stock market. It’s a potent reminder that there are risks to stock ownership. Individual stocks are not guaranteed to grow and may lose value. The good news is that the stock market has historically delivered a higher rate of return than other forms of investment in the same time frame. With this in mind, there are strategies you can deploy to help insulate your portfolio from the natural up-and-down swings of the market, while staying invested for the long term.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Worried about the stock market? Here’s how to reduce your investment risk
- By HOLLEY SMALDONE-CRAGG
Holley Smaldone-Cragg, CMFC, is a Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Geneva. She specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for over 35 years. Her website is ameripriseadvisors.com/holley.com.
