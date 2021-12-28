PHELPS — Greg Mayo was working on renovations to the third floor of the DeBaere Block at 108 Main St. in downtown Phelps and couldn’t help but stare at the damaged roof of the stately but rapidly deteriorating Phelps Hotel.
“I kept looking over and saying to myself, ‘The place is going to fall down,’” Mayo recalled.
So he and his life and business partner, Phelps native Christy Howard, purchased it, and they now are in the midst of a renovation they hope will not only revive the restaurant and banquet facility but return the icon back to its glory days as a full-service hotel.
The endeavor is personal for Howard. She waitressed at the Phelps Hotel to help pay for nursing school — she now works at Clifton Springs Hospital — and her family has had a number of celebrations there over the years. Her parents, Pat and Chris Howard, courted there, she said.
“I was in a wedding here,” added Howard as she sat with Mayo at a table in the hotel’s restaurant, which closed in 2019.
Eerily, each of the tables in the restaurant is set, with glasses, plates and utensils. Howard guesses the restaurant was set for a night of dining that never transpired.
The couple wants to usher in a new era for the hotel in a downtown they believe is on the rise.
But it’s going to take a lot of work.
While they didn’t pay much for the property ($130,000), purchased from the family of the late owner, Joanne Sullivan, who died in 2017, it’s going to take a whole lot more money to rebuild the iconic structure, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and has also been named to the Landmark Society of Western New York’s Five to Revive for 2021. Mayo estimates $600,000 to $800,000 will be needed to complete three floors of renovations.
The most important step has been taken. The leaking roof that drove Mayo crazy has been fixed. All three floors suffered damage because of the leaks, which likely happened for years, they said.
With the roof fixed, Mayo — a kitchen countertop maker who is skilled in all aspects of construction — said major triage is ahead.
“We’re going to rip the place down to its studs,” he said.
But before they can go forward, they need additional funding. They’re seeking grants to help pay for the work.
The ability to secure grants and other financial support will determine how quickly the renovation gets done. An engineer is doing an assessment of the building’s condition that will help guide their plan to revive the hotel, built in 1867 by Lehman Hotchkiss, who made his fortune as owner of the H.G. Hotchkiss Essential Oil Company in Lyons.
“We just have to figure out where we want to start,” Mayo said.
It’s likely the work will start on the first floor, so that the property can begin earning some income through the restaurant, bar and banquet room. The second and third floors feature the old hotel rooms, and the plan is to bring lodging back to the Phelps Hotel, including a couple of larger suites.
“The goal is to keep the history of the building, but with a more modern twist,” Howard said.
Mayo thinks he can get at least the first floor completed in a year. Howard isn’t so optimistic.
“I think he’s being nice saying a year,” she said with a smile.
This is not the couple’s first renovation, but it is their largest. And while some days they wonder why they jumped into the restoration project, both are confident they’ll get it done.
“I honestly have no doubts this place will be back to what it used to be,” Howard said. “Or better.”
They believe a restored Phelps Hotel will boost the historic village, home to a brewery, a distillery and a wine bar among other businesses.
“The biggest thing I want people to know is that we want to bring people to Phelps,” Howard said. “I do think people realize how much Phelps has to offer. We like working together. We like doing things together like this. To us, it’s a journey.”