PHELPS — Many people were excited to learn the historic Phelps Hotel had been purchased by a local couple with plans to ultimately renovate the entire building.
However, nearly a year and a half after Greg Mayo and Christy Howard of Phelps purchased the property on Main Street in downtown Phelps, the reopening of the restaurant and party house on the first floor is yet to be realized.
Howard said there’s lots of work being done — but it’s just all interior. And, without grants, the project is taking longer than anticipated.
“We have done so much in the building, but what we’ve done, no one can see,” she said. “We applied for a couple of grants. We didn’t get what we applied for, so Greg and I decided we’re going to start moving on our own.”
“It’s kind of disheartening (to not get any grants),” she continued, noting that the Landmark Society of Western New York named the Phelps Hotel to its “Five to Revive” list for 2021.
That distinction, along with its listing on the National Register of Historic Places, has not been enough to garner grants, Howard said.
Caitlin Meives, director of preservation for the Landmark Society of Western New York, said the “short answer is that bricks-and-mortar grants (grants for building repair/rehab) are few and far between and are extremely competitive. While listing in the National Register of Historic Places does make buildings eligible for certain grants, it is by no means a gateway to bundles of money, as folks sometimes think. Similarly, listing in our ‘Five to Revive’ program can help make projects more competitive for grant funding, but it is by no means a guarantee of funding.”
Meives added that “the most important factor in any grant application is the strength and quality of the application itself.”
She pointed to another financial incentive that’s available for major rehab projects like the Phelps Hotel — Meives said she’s spoken to Howard about it — the New York State and Federal Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit programs.
“These are not grants,” she said. “They are tax credits that owners receive after completing a major rehabilitation.”
She said the credits are worth 40% of eligible rehab expenses.
“This is an excellent program that has made rehabs across the city of Rochester and other rural villages possible,” she said. “Perry (a village in Wyoming County) is one example of a smaller community that has really taken advantage of the program.”
Howard stressed that the funding setbacks are not deterring them from fulfilling their goal of redeveloping the entire building — with restaurant and party space and housing on the second and third floors.
“The unfortunate thing is without help with the funding is it’s going to slow us down,” she said.
Project costs will be paid for from their pockets, Howard said. Likely, they’ll need to take out loans to pay the for the cost of the renovation, which Mayo said in late 2021 could range from $600,000 to $800,000.
Despite the funding obstacles, the work continues, Howard stressed. Mayo has been working diligently — sometimes into the wee hours of the morning — on the renovation around other projects, she said. The building is down to studs in some sections. All new electric and plumbing are being installed soon, she said. The main roof has been replaced, and a smaller roof in the addition on the back of the building is next.
The initial goal is to first get the restaurant, bar and banquet room rolling to generate revenue, Howard said. Then they will move onto the hotel rooms on the second and third floors.
She marvels that people continue to call seeking restaurant reservations. Howard assumes it’s through online searches.
While the Phelps Hotel is not yet open for dining, food is being made in the building’s kitchen. Love Handles Eatery is renting the kitchen, offering a grab-and-go menu daily from 2-6 p.m.
Howard said Love Handles has been operating out of the hotel kitchen for about a year.
“For us, it was a win-win,” she said. “I don’t want that kitchen sitting there.”
She’s unsure if Love Handles, which is owned by Tom and Erika Carpenter, would operate the restaurant once the first-floor renovations are complete.
“He’s more of a caterer than a short-order cook,” she said.