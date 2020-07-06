Dove Block

The Dove Block on Exchange Street in Geneva.

 File photo / Spencer Tulis

GENEVA — Corbett Inc. of Philadelphia and the Dove Block Restoration Group have agreed to the sale of one of downtown's most historic buildings.

The two organizations signed a contract last week that will make Corbett, a commercial interiors rep agency, the owner of the Dove Block building at the corner of Exchange and Castle streets.

Terms of the sale include a lease that will help establish a first-floor museum and community art gallery dedicated in honor of Arthur Dove, a Geneva artist recognized throughout the art world as one of the founders of abstract art in America.

See Tuesday's Times for more on this story.

