GENEVA — Corbett Inc. of Philadelphia and the Dove Block Restoration Group have agreed to the sale of one of downtown's most historic buildings.
The two organizations signed a contract last week that will make Corbett, a commercial interiors rep agency, the owner of the Dove Block building at the corner of Exchange and Castle streets.
Terms of the sale include a lease that will help establish a first-floor museum and community art gallery dedicated in honor of Arthur Dove, a Geneva artist recognized throughout the art world as one of the founders of abstract art in America.