LYONS — The Lyons National Bank promoted Caitlin Pinkney to community lending specialist recently.
A native of Monroe County, Pinkney brings many years of lending experience to her new role. As community lending specialist, she will be instrumental in coordinating financial literacy and homebuyer education to residents of Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Yates, Seneca, Onondaga, and Cayuga counties.
She will focus on assisting borrowers in low to moderate income and diverse communities to originate mortgage loans. Her outreach will include partnerships with local agencies and non-profit organizations to facilitate awareness of LNB’s products and services.
A graduate of SUNY Brockport, Pinkney most recently served as a junior loan originator at LNB.
LNB is a $1.75 billion independent, community bank with 16 branch offices.