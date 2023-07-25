PHELPS — This Ontario County village’s emerging downtown boasts a lot of offerings you might not expect out of a community of this size: a brewery, distillery, wine bar, a farm-to-table café, and even a bakery.
However, there was one thing missing: A pizzeria. The last one left town two years ago.
Mary DePorter recognized the void as well, and saw an opportunity to fulfill a longtime dream to own her own business. She’s opening The Pizza Coop at 112 Main St.
After a soft opening for local businesses and family Sunday, the pizza shop will be ready to serve the public Aug. 1.
“I’m not doing this just for me,” she said as she sat inside the restaurant’s expansive confines. “It’s also for the betterment of the village.”
Lots of folks know DePorter in town. They may know her as a server at Local Palate, or as the village’s recreation director, or at her full-time gig as the Midlakes Elementary School’s librarian, among other jobs.
Now, add pizza shop owner. DePorter said she’s going to have to give up a couple of jobs to make this work.
She’s going into this business with serious institutional knowledge. Her brother Alphonse, a veteran of the food and beverage industry — he was the previous owner of the Waterside Wine Bar, among many other business ventures — will be in the kitchen making the pizzas, stromboli, wings, and subs.
He knows plenty about making pizzas. Three decades ago he and his brother Tom ran Alphonse’s in Clifton Springs on Main Street, where Nima’s now operates.
Mary said her husband, Tim Hammond, and daughter, Marki, are also among the all-family team at The Pizza Coop.
As for the name, it comes from her grandson, Cooper.
She’s pleased to have Alphonse on the back end of the pizza shop, emotionally recalling a promise he made to their late father, Al DePorter, who died in 2015.
“I just want to say that when he said he wanted to be chef, I said to him, ‘Why are you doing this for me?’ He said because he promised Dad he would take care of me,” Mary said.
“She’s been a part of almost every one of my things,” Al added.
As for the family’s work ethic, Mary said it comes from their father, who was a golf pro and greenskeeper at a number of country clubs.
“He worked until he was 83,” she said.
The Pizza Coop is in a building owned by Christy Howard and Greg Mayo, who are rehabbing the Phelps Hotel and own other village properties. Mayo did the renovations for her, and she is amazed at how it turned out.
One feature of The Pizza Coop that is impossible to ignore is the pizza-themed wall art to the right as you walk through the front doors. It’s big — not quite billboard-big, but close.
“It’s actually peel and stick,” Mary explained of the piece, which she bought on Etsy; it comes from Istanbul, Turkey.
As for the main attraction, she said diners will have two pizza choices: the traditional oven variety or the trendy brick-oven style.
She said Alphonse wanted to do just brick-oven pizzas, but she thought it would be nice to give pizza lovers a choice. Brick-oven pizzas generally are ready in just a couple of minutes because of the high heat. A traditional oven takes longer.
The pizza will be similar to what Alphonse’s served in Clifton Springs three decades ago, she said.
New York-style “foldable” pizza is the theme, Alphonse said.
He said everything they make will have a personal touch to elevate it beyond typical pizzeria fare. That includes anything from the mozzarella sticks — all handmade — to the wings, which will be dry-rubbed with special Goat Sauce spice packs, along with five different sauce selections. Those packs, by the way, can be mixed with mayonnaise, sour cream and red hot sauce to make the actual Goat Sauce, which the package said is “good on anything.”
Mary said she also has the recipe for the Turkey Cosmo Sandwich served at the former Cousin Luigi’s in Clifton Springs. It’s a toasted turkey and mozzarella cheese sandwich with a special sauce, she said.
The sister and brother love doing business in Phelps. They point to the camaraderie of downtown business owners, who have helped them launch their business with various donations.
“Phelps is thriving right now,” said Mary, “and we’re all doing it together.”
That support even includes the new pizza shop on the other side of Main Street, Otis and Reds Pizzeria, which launched recently with limited hours. It’s owned by lifelong friends Andy “Otis” Mattoon and Heath “Red” Lincoln. The Times will be visiting with them in the near future as well.
Phelps now has gone from zero pizzerias to two, and the competition is fine, Mary insisted.
“Phelps had three pizzerias at one point,” she said. “We’re all friends.”
“They’re doing a completely different concept,” Alphonse chimed in. “Phelps is growing with so many great businesses.”