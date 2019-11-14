PENN YAN — A longtime local service station has branched out into the collision business.
On Sept. 1, a collision shop opened at Polmanteer Auto Service Center on Horizon Park Drive.
“We started this extension because there was a need for it,” owner Gavin Polmanteer said. “We invested in top-of-the-line, quality equipment and employees to capitalize on this segment of the business.”
Polmanteer’s father, Fred, started Polmanteer Auto — which included a Mobil gas station — in 1979 at the corner of Liberty and Elm streets (site of the current Walgreens). Fred Polmanteer built a new facility in 2005 at Horizon Park and moved the business there, and sold it to Gavin in 2015.
Gavin Polmanteer said the service station does anything from minor repairs to engine repairs on vehicles ranging from passenger cars to heavy trucks. It also does state inspections.
Polmanteer Auto has eight employees, including a full-time painter in the collision shop who came from Village Auto. Polmanteer said another employee who has been with the business for years can do body work, and Polmanteer is learning the job, too.
The new shop does collision work for insurance purposes, paint jobs and full restorations, and also handles glass work (windshields).
“Or if you just have a small dent, we can take care of that, too,” Polmanteer said.