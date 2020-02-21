GENEVA — Participants are sought for an inaugural digital marketing workshop offered by the Bozzuto Center for Entrepreneurship and the Port 100 co-working space.
Maureen Ballatori, director of Port 100, said the Digital Marketing Accelerator workshop is a hands-on program that will create a real digital marketing campaign benefiting local businesses and/or nonprofit groups.
The workshop will be held on Wednesdays, March 25 to April 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Bozzuto Center for Entrepreneurship, 22 Castle St. Ballatori and Craig Talmage, assistant professor of entrepreneurial studies at HWS, are leading the program.
She said the workshop is offered for individuals and businesses that want to learn marketing principles, apply those principles to an established business and learn how to evaluate the effectiveness of the campaign.
Those interested in taking part must apply by Monday, Feb. 24. To register or learn more, go to port100cowork.com/accelerator.
Ballatori said participants, community members and Hobart and William Smith Colleges students will be grouped into teams of three to four and paired with local enterprises. Groups will be given a $500 budget to execute their digital marketing campaign, which will be presented to a panel of local experts and a public audience on the culminating night, she said.
Up to eight businesses can be accepted, and the limit is 24 participants overall, with 12 of them HWS students. There is no fee to participate.
The Digital Accelerator Program is one of the offerings Port 100 pledged as part of its Ontario County Industrial Development Agency funding received in 2019, and it is designed to encourage entrepreneurship on the eastern side of Ontario County.
There’s a need for such workshops in an area where there are a large number of startups and small businesses, said Ballatori.
“Budding entrepreneurs don’t always have the marketing skills they need to grow a business,” she said.
Each business will receive $500 for the digital marketing campaigns developed, she noted.
Participants will be charged with monitoring the campaign’s success, Ballatori said, and they will also learn best practices for making data-driven decisions to analyze the efficiency, effectiveness and impacts of their campaigns.