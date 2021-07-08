CANANDAIGUA — Professional Women of the Finger Lakes have sponsored the Women of Distinction Awards for more than 20 years, recognizing outstanding females in the region.
Nominations are now open for the 2021 awards, which will be handed out Sept. 28 at King’s Catering and Party House in Hopewell. There are six categories:
— Entrepreneurial.
— Professional Achievement.
— Volunteer Service.
— Women Helping Women.
— PWFL Woman of the Year.
— Youth Leadership.
The organization seeks nominations of women who have made a significant impact on their community, and who demonstrate excellence in one of those categories. Nominations close Aug. 18.
This year’s awards dinner will include a trade show with women-owned businesses showcasing their products and services, as well as a raffle. Tickets cost $50.
The event is also a major fundraiser to help underwrite PWFL’s scholarship program. PWFL awards a minimum of five scholarships to women on an annual basis ranging from $500 to $1,000 each. Over the past decade, PWFL has awarded more than $90,000 in scholarships.
For more info, visit www.pwflnys.org, call (585) 429-0142, or email pwflnys@gmail.com.