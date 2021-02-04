GORHAM — The Tileyard Road bridge over Flint Creek in Gorham will undergo a replacement project this year. Interested commuters, residents, and the general public are encouraged to review the written and graphical documentation, including a video presentation, at www.co.ontario.ny.us/1110/ProjectConstruction-Updates. Documents illustrating the proposed project are available.

Comments or questions may be directed to the county’s project manager at the address below or by submitting a written comment sheet, which will also be available on the project’s webpage. The county will accept comments via phone, e-mail, or those postmarked by Feb. 15.

The existing bridge is in poor structural condition, lacks shoulders, and cannot adequately convey stream flows during a so-called 50-year storm. The project will replace the bridge with a longer 90-foot span steel multi-girder bridge supported on integral abutments. The new bridge will feature 11-foot lanes and 5-fott shoulders, providing improved safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. Along with the increased span length, the bridge will also be raised approximately 2.75 feet to provide 2 feet of freeboard under the structure during a 50-year storm.

Right-of-way acquisitions will be required in the form of permanent easements. The additional ROW is required to allow construction access, accommodate the roadway embankments, and relocate stone-lined ditches.

A full closure of the bridge will be required. The posted detour, which will utilize Goose Street and Charlton, Old Mill and Mott roads, is approximately 3.2 miles long.

