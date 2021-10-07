PENN YAN — Penn Yan Theatre Co. was announced a grant recipient of A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowd-funding program from the USA TODAY Network and a part of the Gannett Foundation. PYTCo will receive a $5,000 Local Operating Grant for the revitalization of the Sampson Theatre.
A Community Thrives supports non-profit organizations with projects focused on community building and has helped to contribute more than $17 million since 2017. This year, A Community Thrives engaged participants in 45 states.
PYTCo’s mission aims to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing theater experiences and education in order to promote participation, appreciation, and understanding of the arts. The A Community Thrives grant will support this mission by providing additional funds towards revitalizing the Sampson Theatre
“The support we received from the community this summer was astonishing. We received donations from a wide variety of donors through this fundraising challenge,” shared PYTCo President Dusty Baker. “Thank you to everyone that contributed to the challenge and helped us meet the fundraising goal that allowed us to even be eligible for this additional grant funding.”