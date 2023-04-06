Earlier this year, the former Young Agency real estate offices, which have now aligned with RE/MAX, opened their doors at 1126 Waterloo-Geneva Road in Waterloo and 343 N. Main St. in Canandaigua.
“Considering RE/MAX was hard for me at first, but after seeing everything that RE/MAX has to offer and seeing how amazing their culture is ... it was a no brainer,” said Jennifer Hubbard, associate broker and director of operations. “RE/MAX has really opened my eyes to endless possibilities for our agents to be the best agents they possibly can be. With the tools, technology and support, RE/MAX has exceeded my expectations, and I am proud that we are a RE/MAX office.”
RE/MAX Revolution offers clients a multitude of real estate services, including buying, selling, leasing, and investing. The firm also offers a specialized Commercial Division. Their team of experienced and knowledgeable salespeople are dedicated to making sure that their clients’ needs are met with the utmost professionalism, integrity, and customer service.
The Seneca Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this year signifying the official start of business at RE/MAX Revolution’s Waterloo office.
“We are thrilled to finally be official with RE/MAX,” said David Young, broker and owner of the business. “The value of this global brand is second to none, which will work to give my agents and their clients the best possible technology and marketing.”