GENEVA — Real Deals Dollar Store in Seneca Falls will close its doors permanently by mid-March. Other stores in the Auburn-based chain already have been shuttered, and the owner plans to close all locations by the middle of 2024.
Jim Seamans, who started Real Deals in the early 2000s, told staff in the stores he wants to retire.
Real Deals is a dollar store very similar to Dollar Tree. However, Real Deals also sells books, clothing, hardware, and home decor. Many of these items are from other outlets that usually sell merchandise more than the Real Deals’ $1.25 price tag. Seamans buys the stock at closeout prices and passes along the savings.
As he makes his way into retirement, Seamans plans to close remaining locations, including the one on Route 31 in Lyons, as their leases expire, which should happen by mid-2024. Some thought Seamans wouldn’t close every store since many area doing well.
Frequent shoppers of the location on Routes 5&20 in the Tops Plaza in Seneca Falls surely are sad to see the business close. Many of the shelves are empty within the store, as products are now 25% off of their original store price. One shopper, who had been a customer for years, had a cart full of different items, wanting to take full advantage of the sale.
This is the third Real Deals location that will close its doors; the Baldwinsville store closed in January when its lease ended, and a Syracuse store also closed recently.
The Seneca Falls location employs nine people.
In 2009, Real Deals had opened 11 stores, including Seneca Falls. Real Deals stores are still open in Auburn, North Syracuse, Norwich, Cortland, Watertown, Pulaski, Lyons, and Fulton.
A worker in the Seneca Falls store said Seamans thought about selling the business, but he couldn’t get what he wanted for it.
Seamans himself did not return emails or an in-person request left with staff for an interview.
One of the Seneca Falls employees said Seamans plans to get out of the business completely. That same employee had said he didn’t blame the owner for his reasoning. The employee said he would be looking for another job after closing, but would not go to any other locations like Lyons or Auburn because they will eventually close as well.
All is not lost for bargain shoppers, however. Next door to the Seneca Falls location is an online business. The business has purchased the fixtures from Real Deals and plans to open its own discount store there eventually, according to the Seneca Falls employee.
“It won’t be as good as Real Deals,” the employee said, “but it won’t be Walmart prices, either.”