GENEVA — RealEats America Inc. is in the midst of a major expansion, highlighted by its move from the Geneva Enterprise Development Center in the city to the former Cheribundi site in the town.
And now, the growing company has more funding to underwrite its expansion.
The company announced Tuesday that it has raised $16.3 million from a number of investors, including the New York State Common Retirement Fund. Other investors include GNC — the global health and wellness company — as well as Armory Square Ventures and Excell Partners.
In essence, said Dan Wise, founder and CEO of RealEats, the investors now have shares in the privately owned company that is moving into an 80,000-square-foot facility on Routes 5&20, along with taking its products to GNC’s website.
“We are thrilled to partner with such highly strategic and supportive investors who share our vision for a healthier food future,” Wise said in a press release. “This capital raise is a testament to the dedication of our amazing team, the delicious real meals they make, and our incredibly loyal customers across the country. RealEats is poised to expand significantly with this infusion of capital and the growing consumer demand for healthy real food.”
Hamilton Lane, a leading private markets investment management firm, led the funding round via a co-investment fund it manages on behalf of the New York State Common Retirement Fund. It will represent investors on the RealEats Board of Directors.
“RealEats is taking a leadership role in the healthy food revolution through its innovative, high-quality and convenient food options,” said David Helgerson, managing director of direct equity investments at Hamilton Lane. “We are excited to support the company’s expansion across the country as it inspires customers through a unique combination of real food offerings, including many from the Finger Lakes region of New York.”
Additionally, Yong Kai Wong, GNC’s executive vice-chairman, has joined the RealEats Board of Directors and is collaborating with the Geneva company on a number of initiatives, including launching RealEats meals on GNC.com in early November. It marks the first fresh-meal brand available for purchase through GNC’s website.
“Our partnership with RealEats, as part of GNC Ventures, the innovation and technology incubation arm of GNC that focuses on fast growing, disruptive companies in health and wellness, allows GNC to provide fresh and healthy meals and a holistic wellness offering to our customers,” Wong said. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with RealEats.”
RealEats said Armory Square Ventures, a Syracuse-based technology venture capital firm that invests in high growth companies outside of Silicon Valley, added to an earlier investment in RealEats, as did Rochester-based Excell Partners, a venture capital fund that invests in high-tech high-growth startups in New York State.
Wise said RealEats is on track to move into its new facility at 1 Montmorency Way in the town of Geneva in early 2022.