GENEVA — The former meal-delivery company RealEats has been cleared of wrongdoing for failing to promptly file a notice informing the state Department of Labor that it planned to lay off its workforce in face of the company’s impending closure.
Under the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification rules, employers must give the Department of Labor 90 days’ notice in the event of mass layoffs — in New York, that is defined as at least 50 employees.
Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, asked Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon and Attorney General Letitia James to investigate RealEats, which closed its doors March 2 without filing a state-mandated Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN. That could have resulted in penalties that include back pay and benefits for employees who lost jobs.
The company subsequently filed the notification with the Labor Department.
“The New York State Department of Labor conducted an investigation,” a Labor Department spokesperson said Monday. “We have determined the employer meets an exception outlined in section 921-6 of WARN regulations. Since receiving the WARN, our Rapid Response team continues to assist impacted employees to ensure they have access to unemployment insurance support and reemployment resources.”
The section cited by the Labor Department outlines a number of reasons for granting exceptions to complying with the WARN Act:
• The employer was actively seeking capital or business and identifies the specific actions taken to obtain such capital or business.
• There was a realistic opportunity to obtain the capital or business sought; and the capital or business sought would have been sufficient, if obtained, to enable the facility, operating unit, or site employer to avoid or postpone the plant closing, mass layoff, relocation or covered reduction in work hours.
• The employer reasonably and in good faith believed that giving notice would have precluded the ability to obtain the needed capital or business.
• Another subdivision cites “unforeseeable business circumstances” as a reason for not filing a WARN notice three months in advance of a mass layoff. To qualify for this exception, “the employer shall establish that the plant closing, mass layoff, relocation or covered reduction in work hours was caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable when the 90-day notice would have been required.”
The Department of Labor did not cite which sections applied to its decision on RealEats.
Company founder Dan Wise said he is pleased with the state’s determination.
“We appreciate the decision by the New York State Department of Labor that RealEats did not violate the WARN Act,” he said. “Our focus continues to be on helping former teammates find new employment and recruiting a new tenant to occupy the kitchen to recreate the jobs we lost. RealEats employees received training and development, and are highly qualified food workers with a wealth of experience and skills. I urge employers in the region to reach out to Ontario County Workforce Development to connect with our former workers.”
Wise said in March the company had no choice but to cease operations immediately.
“The opportunity to continue operations was cut short when the company’s lender abruptly pulled the capital from the company’s bank account,” he said then. “While we were able to meet current payroll obligations, the actions of the lender incapacitated the company’s ability to meet future payroll obligations, forcing RealEats to close immediately.”
Gallahan said Tuesday his office was working on a response to the labor office’s decision; none had been provided as of Wednesday morning. In a text message, he called the exceptions outlined by the Department of Labor “very vague. I don’t understand how they could have possibly have been granted an exception.”