GENEVA — The meal delivery company RealEats has closed, according to a post on its website.
“Dear valued customers, RealEats has unfortunately closed," the post stated. "We hope to be back with more real delicious food soon. Thank you for your support over the years.”
In June, the company celebrated its move from the Geneva Enterprise Development Center, where it got it its start, to a renovated, 80,000-square-foot space in the town that was once home to Cheribundi and, before that, Tops Friendly Markets.
The company started in the city in 2017 and expanded rapidly. As of 2022, it employed 160.
RealEats was founded by Dan Wise.