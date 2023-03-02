GENEVA — In June of 2022, home meal delivery company RealEats celebrated the opening of its new 80,000-square-foot home in the former Cheribundi operation off of Routes 5&20 in Geneva.
The company, the $1 million grand-prize winner in the inaugural Grow-NY business competition in 2019, was poised for continued growth, with employment rising from just a handful of workers in its early days to 160 last year.
On Wednesday, RealEats closed.
The following message was on RealEats’ website: “Dear valued customers, RealEats has unfortunately closed,” the post stated. “We hope to be back with more real delicious food soon. Thank you for your support over the years.”
Company founder Dan Wise said Wednesday the decision to close RealEats was not an easy one.
“I’m very sad to share that RealEats has been forced to close its doors as of today,” he said by email. “Despite our best efforts to weather the current capital climate, the financial challenges we have faced in recent months have proven insurmountable. Our team worked tirelessly to cut costs and explore all available options to keep the company afloat. However, the uncertainty and volatility of the financial markets, coupled with the economic downturn, have left direct-to-consumer businesses like RealEats with very few options for much-needed capital.
“I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated and hard-working employees, New York state, Ontario County, the city of Geneva, Cornell, our investors, and all stakeholders for their support and investment in RealEats,” he continued. “I deeply appreciate their unwavering commitment to building a better food future.”
Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said he had heard the plant had closed.
“I know about the decision to close and that they’ve been struggling as the market changed,” he said. “People are going out again, more competition, I’m not sure what else. I’m sorry to hear it and hope there will be another path forward for the company at some point or that another company will be able to use the facility. Too early to tell.”
The company’s first home was the Geneva Enterprise Development Center — where, starting in 2017, it made, packaged and delivered meals.
Wise recalled at the grand-opening ceremony last June that it was a tour with officials that included former Geneva City Manager Matt Horn and former state Sen. Mike Nozzolio that convinced him Geneva was the place he’d turn his meal delivery concept into reality.
Reached Wednesday, Nozzolio said he had not heard of the closure, but noted “there have been rumors” of the company experiencing financial struggles. Nozzolio said his biggest concern was for the many workers who have lost their jobs.