GENEVA — Meal delivery service RealEats has partnered with GNC, marking the latter’s entry into the meal delivery space.
GNC will offer RealEats’ exclusive meal bundles through GNC.com, beginning later this year. The bundles will include options for consumers with dietary preferences, such as meat-free or lower-calorie offerings. Through GNC’s digital and store footprint, the partnership will expand RealEats’ geographical reach, increasing the delivery service throughout the United States and furthering the company’s goal toward health and wellness.
“It is our mutual goal to make it easier to live a healthy lifestyle, and this relationship will help us make a positive impact on the nutritional health of millions more people by providing this as a cost-effective yet high-quality option through GNC,” said Rachel Jones, GNC’s chief nutrition officer.
RealEats, which is based in Geneva, produces its meals free of additives or preservatives. It sources many of its ingredients from the local community, and its vacuum-sealed packaging retains every meal’s peak flavor, nutrition and freshness.
“We are thrilled to partner with GNC and join their eight-decade commitment to helping people live mighty, live fit, and live well,” RealEats founder and CEO Dan Wise said. “I started RealEats as a busy, single dad who wanted to provide fresh, nutritious dinners for my two young boys, but didn’t have the time to do grocery shopping, prepping, cooking and cleaning. Through this new partnership with GNC, we will be able to deliver our nutritious and delicious meals to a whole lot more people.”