GENEVA — In March, the rapidly growing meal service company RealEats was ready to spend nearly $1.9 million to expand at the Geneva Enterprise Development Center with help from local and state economic development agencies.
However that plan, indicated in documents from Empire State Development — the state’s economic development agency — changed when the company decided to lease space at the former Cheribundi facility at 1 Montmorency Way off Routes 5&20 in the town of Geneva in what was a Tops grocery store.
The ESD, which is holding a mandated public hearing Monday at Geneva City Hall on a $500,000 grant it is expected to approve for the private company, noted that RealEats will be moving from a 5,000-square-foot shared kitchen space to a facility with 84,000 square feet.
“The new location will allow us to scale more efficiently,” said RealEats founder and CEO Dan Wise.
A hearing for the grant was held earlier this year and the funding approved, but it cannot be awarded to RealEats until after the second public hearing, ESD said.
The project also was set to receive loans from the city’s Revolving Loan Fund ($350,000) and the Ontario County Economic Development Corporation.
City Manager Sage Gerling said the city’s loan already was dispersed.
“We are working with RealEats on an accelerated repayment, since they are moving out of the city,” she said.
Gerling doesn’t view RealEats’ move out of the city negatively.
“We consider this our first win for the city’s Innovation Kitchen (at GEDC),” she said. “Real Eats is thriving and in full growth and expansion mode. As they have employed many from the Geneva area, we are glad that they are just moving up the road.”
Wise said the GEDC was key to the company’s success.
“The GEDC allowed us to get RealEats off the ground and begin to grow,” he said. “We are beyond grateful to have such a unique opportunity and to the city of Geneva, Ontario County and New York State for all their support.”
Real Eats approached ESD in 2018 for assistance and the agency noted the company considered moving operations to Nevada, Arizona, Georgia or Florida. With that, ESD said it offered the $500,000 Upstate Revitalization Initiative Grant and tax credits valued at about $1.2 million.
“Without financial assistance, this project would not have moved forward in New York,” ESD stated.
“We did consider other locations during our original search as part of our due diligence process, but our priority has always been to find the right space to grow in Geneva,” said Wise. “We’re thrilled about this outcome.”
ESD said the company is required to create 147 jobs by 2025 under the assistance. RealEats is ahead of schedule, with 148 workers hired as of July, according to Wise. That compares to the 27 that RealEats employed when applying for ESD assistance in 2018. They are now about 20 positions away from meeting the job-creation requirements.
Wise doubts the hiring will stop there.
“We actually anticipate more significant job growth, but at the very least intend to achieve the ESD requirements,” he said.
And while state and local agencies are providing significant assistance for the expansion, ESD estimates project benefits over a seven-year period at $8 million, compared to the cost of assistance from state government, estimated at nearly $4 million.
“For every permanent direct job generated by this project, an additional 1.12 indirect jobs are anticipated in the state’s economy,” said ESD.
The company announced in July that it is partnering with GNC to offer “exclusive meal bundles” through GNC’s website starting later this year, and Wise said last month that the deal is a big driver in the need for more space and employees.
He said the partnership with GNC — which specializes in health and nutrition-related products — will expand RealEats’ geographical reach from 30 states to nationwide.
A new product line also is expected to be announced, he indicated.
“It (the growth) would have eventually blown the roof off the place (the GEDC),” Wise said at the time. “I’m really excited about the new space.”
The company founder said RealEats’ rapid rise also was accelerated by its Grow-NY startup competition win in 2019, where it captured the $1 million top prize.