LYONS — When the Community Co-op at Newberry closed its doors on William Street last July — there was a change in ownership of the building — manager Lynette Hauf vowed they’d reemerge with a new location.
“It was always the plan to reopen somewhere else,” Hauf said.
They have done just that with their new place at 3 Broad St. — and they’ve undergone a rebranding as the Community Coffee and Café.
The commercial portion of the building was vacant for five years, but was a coffee shop in the mid-90s during the “Internet café” era, Hauf said.
The space is far cozier than their William Street location. That means most of the 159 Wayne County vendors that were part of the William Street co-op and café are gone. Now, it’s mostly food and coffee, along with what Hauf calls “cottage industry” products, including honey and maple syrup, as well as art by Lyons artist Judi Shumway. Those vendors sold at the Community Co-op as well, she noted.
Hauf and the businesses’ owners, Community Action in Self Help, or CASH, considered different towns for their next location but ultimately opted for Lyons.
“We still wanted to be local,” Hauf said while customers ordered coffee baked goods and breakfast sandwiches on a busy morning this past week. “We have such a following in Lyons.”
That includes a bunch of local retirees who come in nearly every day to eat, drink coffee, and talk. The gang was a fixture at Newberry Community Co-op, and it’s no different the new café.
The group on Thursday included Lyons native Tony Patanzo, a former Clyde-Savannah High School principal and longtime boys varsity basketball coach.
“(Hauf) has a good following,” he said, while finishing up coffee before heading for a round of morning golf. “She does a great job. We’re really happy she was able to reopen her business. Her baked goods are fabulous.”
Another of the morning coffee assemblage, Jim DeCola, also is pleased the business found a new home.
“We couldn’t wait until she opened up,” he said. “She’s got some good products.”
Hauf said they’d hoped to open sooner, but getting town approvals proved challenging. At one point the town said she didn’t have enough parking, something she found puzzling since downtown businesses generally rely on street parking spaces and public lots.
Ultimately, she persevered, and with a lot of cleaning, was able to get the café rolling. The kitchen equipment from William Street was taken to the Broad Street site, officially called the Nusbickel Building. It was once owned by the Hotchkiss Peppermint Co.
The only equipment additions: a new ice-maker, and a sandwich grill for the panini that are among their most popular items.
Patanzo thinks the café’s location near the Wayne County Department of Social Services building is a big plus. Hauf agrees.
They cater to the DSS employees, most of whom only have only 30-minute lunches now. Hauf said DSS workers often order ahead and pick up or eat in without having to wait.
“We also deliver to (Social Services) because it’s so convenient (across Water Street),” said, Hauf who is assisted by Jennifer Williams and Sue Pearlman.
While Community Coffee Café’s regulars have followed them from William Street to Broad Street, new customers arrive daily, Hauf said. They include Christine Shove and Rhea Hayes.
Shove said her visit Thursday was her first.
“It’s breathtaking,” she said of the interior. “I love it. Good job, Lynette.”
Her friend, Rhea Hayes, is one of the “new regulars” of the café.
“Since this opened, I’m here several days a week,” she said, noting she had not been a customer of the Newberry Community Co-op. “I was her first ‘completed punch card.’ ”
Hayes was referring to the loyalty program that rewards repeat customers with perks.
“(Rhea) always gets the Beautiful Broad,” adds Hauf, referring to the café’s specialty drinks, which all have unique names — including one that honors a late customer of the William Street location, Jean VanCleef, called (what else?) The Jeanie.
As for the Beautiful Broad, it’s an iced drink with Jamaican Me Crazy coffee, lavender syrup, and milk.
Simple fare is the name of the game, Hauf said, pointing to wraps, grilled sandwiches and soups, and baked goods that run from sweet to savory (like the sausage and cheddar scones). The coffee is from Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters, and you can buy packages there as well.
While Hauf was outspoken about losing the William Street location last year, she’s not looking in the rearview mirror anymore.
“This is the perfect spot,” she said of the new digs. “I’m going to make it work.”