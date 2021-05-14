GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District has a new look as part of its new branding campaign.
On Monday night at the historic Dove Block building, BID board members and partners got the first look at the agency’s new logo, downtown brand and banners that will be placed around the district.
The rebranding, logo and banners were done in conjunction with Lost FLX, a Geneva-based design firm founded by Mike Jasik, said BID Director Michael Mills in a press release.
Mills said the rebranding, logo and banners are part of an effort to increase visibility for downtown Geneva — for people in the Finger Lakes and beyond.
Geneva BID Coordinator Patti Ely said the rebranding effort took on a wider scope than originally envisioned.
“The project started out as a simple Geneva BID rebrand, but we quickly realized that Lost FLX expertise would allow us to combine this initiative with our other plans of creating a sense of place for downtown marketing efforts,” Ely said. “We’re excited that the new brand includes a logo for the Geneva BID, which hasn’t seen a visual update in more than 20 years.”
The logo features the Geneva BID name wrapped around images of the lake, waterfront bridge, arches and what they called a “vibrant” color scheme. BID said it hopes to create that sense of place on social media with the hashtag #Genevadowntown. The rebranding includes a new slogan: “The Source of the Finger Lakes.”
“The new slogan reflects downtown Geneva’s physical location as an origin point to all the great things the Finger Lakes offers, like hiking and boating, arts, food and the renowned agritourism industry,” said Mills. “‘Source of the FLX’ also hints at our geological history as the center point of the Laurentide Glacier that carved the lakes and our unique topography.”
BID also is launching a downtown banner campaign that will include the new brand elements and a spot for advertisers. They will be hung on light poles around the district year-round, except during the holidays. Mills said businesses are encouraged to contact Geneva BID at (315) 789-0102 for more information on how to purchase a spot on the banners.