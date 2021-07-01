Red Jacket Orchards packaging

The new packaging material is made by Vericool.

GENEVA — Red Jacket Orchards has launched all-new eco-friendly packaging for all online orders. In line with the company’s core values of respect for their people and their planet, they have transitioned to using Vericool packaging.

“Eco-friendly packaging has been on our radar for quite some time, and we are so excited to finally bring it to fruition,” said Tracy Karban, Key Account manager at Red Jacket Orchards.

The Vericool materials are made with renewable raw and post-consumer materials. All materials meet compostable and curbside recycling standards, and the insulation materials are non-toxic, starch-based, and water-soluble — meaning if you run it underwater, it will disappear.

Located in the Finger Lakes region of New York state along the hills on the northwest side of Seneca Lake, Red Jacket Orchards has harvested and pressed premium fruits and juices for three generations. The Nicholson family grows apples and summer fruits, including berries, currants, cherries, peaches and plums, and the business is the largest apricot orchard on the East Coast. Founded in 1958, Red Jacket Orchards also offers a range of cold-pressed, all-natural juices and pantry items.

