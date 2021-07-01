GENEVA — Red Jacket Orchards has launched all-new eco-friendly packaging for all online orders. In line with the company’s core values of respect for their people and their planet, they have transitioned to using Vericool packaging.
“Eco-friendly packaging has been on our radar for quite some time, and we are so excited to finally bring it to fruition,” said Tracy Karban, Key Account manager at Red Jacket Orchards.
The Vericool materials are made with renewable raw and post-consumer materials. All materials meet compostable and curbside recycling standards, and the insulation materials are non-toxic, starch-based, and water-soluble — meaning if you run it underwater, it will disappear.