SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has welcomed Renee Dellas to their team as vice president of lending.
Dellas comes to Reliant with over 32 years of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, she served as vice president, senior credit manager at HSBC Bank USA.
In her new role, Dellas will provide strategic leadership in achieving the credit union’s lending goals. She is responsible for the efficient and quality delivery of all loan originating, underwriting, and closing activities for Reliant.
“I look forward to using my lifelong journey in the financial services industry to help lead Reliant in our mission to serve our members and community,” Dellas said. “Continuing to make our lending products relevant and accessible will ensure that is successful.”
Dellas earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University. She continued her studies at SUNY Oswego, where she obtained a Master of Business Administration specializing in business and finance. She recently completed a graduate certificate in real estate investment from Harvard University.
Dellas is an active member of the Financial Women’s Association and Cornell Alumni Association. The Manlius resident lists cultural activities, boating, and spending time with family and friends as her favorite things to do. She enjoys historical literature and researching genealogy.