SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has appointed Laurie A. O’Mara to serve on the credit union’s board of directors. Reliant’s board of directors is comprised of member volunteers elected by its membership to ensure that the credit union is operating in an ethical, prudent, and fiscally sound way.
O’Mara was appointed to serve on the advisory committee of the credit union’s board of directors in 2019 before her recent appointment to board member. She fills a position vacated by Cassandra Tilliman, who retired from the board after 10 years.
O’Mara holds an associate’s degree from Finger Lakes Community College. She has worked at Paychex since 1990 and currently serves as the Learning and Development Project Manager. She has significant experience in the areas of human resources, organizational development, and corporate training; and has served in various leadership roles during her career. She has a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt and is Bronze Certified in Kirkpatrick Levels – a Training Evaluation model. O’Mara served on the Bloomfield Public Library Board of Trustees for six years and is currently a member of the Friends of the Bloomfield Public Library and the Bloomfield Garden Club. She lives in Bloomfield with her husband, John, and her two children.
“The board of directors’ primary responsibility is to act in the best interests of the credit union and its members, and it is necessary that they are dedicated and qualified volunteers,” said Jane Slack, Chair of Reliant’s board of directors. “Laurie’s commitment and previous experience serving as an associate director on the advisory committee will greatly assist her in her new role as a member of the board.”