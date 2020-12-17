SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has appointed a new chairperson and two new members to serve on the supervisory committee of the business’ Board of Directors.
Debra Vater joined Reliant’s supervisory committee as a trainee in 2017 and became an official member in 2019. This year, Vater was appointed chairperson.
W. Frazier Pruitt and Debra Hellert both joined the supervisory committee as trainees in 2019. This year, Pruitt and Hellert became official members, with Pruitt chosen as secretary.
“A credit union’s supervisory committee plays the important role of independently evaluating and ensuring that procedures and proper business practices within the credit union are being followed. It is essential that we continue to fill our supervisory committee with dedicated and qualified volunteers,” said Jane Slack, chairperson of Reliant’s Board of Directors. “We are very pleased to have Debra Vater step into the leadership role of committee chairperson, and for Frazier Pruitt and Debra Hellert to officially join the committee. We are grateful for the work that the entire supervisory committee performs to help ensure the safety and soundness of the credit union.”
Vater holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business and accounting from The College at Brockport. Her background is in accounting, most recently with a senior living community. Vater lives in Sodus Point, where she is a finance committee member at the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club. In her spare time, she enjoys biking, boating, golf, cooking, and reading.
Pruitt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical mechanical engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology and a master’s in global business from Kelley Business School of Indiana University, Alliance Manchester Business School of the United Kingdom. Pruitt’s background is in engineering, most recently with hardware solutions. Pruitt lives in Macedon and is a member of the American Society for Quality. In his spare time, he enjoys writing on the topics of quality and continuous improvement, and spending time outdoors with his family.
Hellert retired as Reliant’s vice president of marketing in 2018 following a 19-plus-year career with the business. She holds a degree in marketing and business administration from Finger Lakes Community College. Hellert lives in Farmington, where she is active within the Victor Community Church and an election inspector for the Ontario County Board of Elections. In her down time, she enjoys running, biking, and spending time with her family.