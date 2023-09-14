FARMINGTON — Reliant Credit Union and officials from the Town of Farmington, LaMacchia Group, and the Ontario County and Farmington chambers of commerce gathered Aug. 23, to celebrate the grand opening of Reliant’s newest branch location at 1296 State Route 332.
Reliant’s Chair of the Board of Directors, Jane Slack, welcomed attendees. Reliant President and CEO Pamela Heald introduced and thanked Reliant’s Board of Directors, Farmington project team, and Farmington branch team, and welcomed attendees from the Town of Farmington.
“Farmington is a growing community, which means there is a great deal of opportunity for us to help more members,” Heald said. She drew attendees’ attention to the lobby, where two PTMs (personal teller machines) sit in place of a traditional teller line. She shared that the PTMs allow members to have as much or as little interaction with a staff person as they’d prefer, while doing the same transactions that are possible at a traditional teller line.
Heald introduced Reliant’s Chief Experience Officer, Amy Calabrese, who announced a partnership with Ontario County-based nonprofit Budding Readers in celebration of the grand opening. From now through the end of September, Reliant will be collecting new books for children through age 7, which Budding Readers will donate to schoolchildren in surrounding communities. Calabrese presented a $1,000 check to Tam Spitzer, director of Programs for Budding Readers, and shared that, for every account opened in Farmington until Sept. 16, Reliant will donate $50 to the organization, up to $1,500 — for a total possible donation of $2,500.
Reliant Credit Union, which began locally in 1970, is a $650 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. Reliant currently has branches in Brockport, Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Macedon, Newark, Sodus, and Webster. A full-service financial institution, Reliant offers a complete range of financial products and services, including mortgages. For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at 800-724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.