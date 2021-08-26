SODUS — Crissy Bergmann has joined Reliant Credit Union's team as vice president of Human Resources.
Bergmann, who had served as senior human resource business partner at Baldwin Richardson Foods, will provide leadership in developing and executing human resource strategy in support of talent acquisition, training and development, and performance management.
“I'm looking forward to getting to know the team and supporting all employees from a human resources perspective,” she said. “Reliant is privileged to have an experienced leadership team that I am excited to learn from. It’s great to join a company that has a clearly defined mission and vision that supports its members.”
Bergmann teaches a graduate school class at Nazareth College and serves on the board of Rochester’s Exploration Elementary Charter School for Science and Technology. She lives in Farmington.