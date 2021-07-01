SODUS — Reliant Credit Union donated 75 pairs of sneakers to the Carlson MetroCenter YMCA in Rochester early last month, the first such donation Reliant has made so far this year.
The sneakers were given to children in the daycare program.
The donations are all part of a special community effort Sodus-based Reliant created called Feet Forward, through which the credit union partners with area schools and organizations to provide quality sneakers to kids who need them. This year, Reliant collaborated with Jonathan Griffiths, owner of Rochester Running Co., who helped facilitate the credit union’s purchase of an array of high-quality sneakers so that the credit union could donate them to children who otherwise wouldn’t have access to quality footwear.
“Reliant is proud to continue our Feet Forward program in 2021, and we are thrilled that, through programs like this, we are able to help children in our communities,” Reliant President and CEO Pamela Heald said.