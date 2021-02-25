SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has hired James Dowling as its business development representative.
Dowling comes to Reliant from GameStop, where he served as district manager.
In his new role, Dowling represents Reliant to businesses and the community by participating in a variety of activities designed to generate credit union growth. He is responsible for promoting and coordinating educational seminars in workplace and community settings.
Dowling received an associate degree in liberal arts from Monroe Community College and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University. He lives in Pultneyville with his wife and children.