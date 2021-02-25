James Dowling

SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has hired James Dowling as its business development representative.

Dowling comes to Reliant from GameStop, where he served as district manager.

In his new role, Dowling represents Reliant to businesses and the community by participating in a variety of activities designed to generate credit union growth. He is responsible for promoting and coordinating educational seminars in workplace and community settings.

Dowling received an associate degree in liberal arts from Monroe Community College and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University. He lives in Pultneyville with his wife and children.

Reliant Credit Union, which began locally in 1970, is a $550 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. Reliant currently has branches in Brockport, Canandaigua, Geneva, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Macedon, Newark, Sodus, and Webster. A full-service financial institution, Reliant offers a complete range of financial products and services, including mortgages. For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at (800) 724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.

