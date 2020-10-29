SODUS — Mark McWilliams has joined Reliant Credit Union team as a mortgage originator. McWilliams has been originating mortgages for the past 20 years, most recently at Citizens Bank.
In his new role, McWilliams will meet with current and prospective members interested in Reliant’s mortgage programs. He will help with pre-qualification, pre-approval, and preparation of mortgage applications for processing.
McWilliams is a graduate of Syracuse University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He continued his studies at Rochester Institute of Technology, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering technology. He is the treasurer and an active board member at Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County, and volunteers regularly at the Greater Rochester YMCA.
He lives in Canandaigua with his wife. They have four children.