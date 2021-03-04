SODUS — Reliant Credit Union implemented a new, mobile-first financial education platform recently to help individuals build financial health and confidence.
Reliant’s Financial Education Center is made available, free of charge, through the credit union’s relationship with EVERFI Inc., an industry leader in financial wellness technology solutions.
Reliant’s Financial Education Center offers English and Spanish content through a library of learning topics centered on important personal financial education concepts that include budgeting, investing, home ownership, retirement planning, and more. The interactive financial education platform is designed to provide consumers with the tools and personalized knowledge necessary to make informed, just-in-time financial decisions.
A recent EVERFI study found that 78% of adults wish they had more information readily available when making financial decisions. From opening a credit card to taking out a student loan, buying a home, or saving for retirement, most adults feel unprepared to make large financial decisions without additional information.
Through Reliant’s Financial Education Center, users are guided through interactive exercises that allow them to practice making financial decisions most relevant to them in a fail-safe environment. Each topic area offers modules — each 3-10 minutes in duration — designed to enable users to apply what they have learned to their personal financial goals. The mobile-first design is available on all internet-enabled devices so that learners can access it whenever and wherever is most convenient for them.