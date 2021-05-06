SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has promoted Melissa Streber to financial advisor, a role in which she will serve the credit union’s membership through the Reliant Investment Services program.

Streber will meet with members to review financial and investment plans, guide them through investment and insurance choices, and help them create and adjust personalized plans.

Streber joined Reliant in 2016 as manager of the business’ Canandaigua branch.

“Helping members identify their major financial objectives and recommending solutions to help them achieve financial security is my top priority,” Streber said in a press release.

Streber has a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from St. John Fisher College, and holds various FINRA securities registrations.

She is active in many organizations, including the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, Victor Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County, Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua, and Professional Women of the Finger Lakes. She lives in Farmington with her husband and three daughters.

Reliant Credit Union, which began locally in 1970, is a $550 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. Reliant currently has branches in Brockport, Canandaigua, Geneva, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Macedon, Newark, Sodus, and Webster. A full-service financial institution, Reliant offers a complete range of financial products and services, including mortgages. For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at (800) 724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.

