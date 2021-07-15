SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has promoted three people on its member services team.
Alexandria Burnett and Marcy Mitchell were promoted to the role of branch manager II, a position responsible for overseeing the growth and development of member relationships within their branch community, while managing branch operations, staff development, and interacting with local businesses and community organizations.
Burnett will manage Reliant’s Sodus office. She joined Reliant in 2013 and has served in a variety of member services roles since that time, most recently as branch manager at Reliant’s Webster office.
She lives in Wolcott with her husband and two children.
“I love being part of an organization that really cares about its members and employees,” Burnett said. “Seeing the impact we can have on someone’s life when we save them thousands on an auto loan refinance, or help them get the home they always dreamed of is a feeling that cannot be replicated. And doing it for a company that allows for such an amazing work-life balance is just the icing on the cake. I’m so excited to be able to continue to do this job that I love, in a community closer to where I grew up.”
Mitchell will manage the Canandaigua office. She joined the credit union team in 2009, and has served Reliant members in a variety of roles on Reliant’s Sodus, Webster, all-branch and Newark teams. Most recently, she served as Macedon branch manager.
She lives in Walworth with her husband. They have two children.
“In my new role, I am looking forward to building relationships in the Canandaigua community,” Mitchell said. “I hope to bridge the gap between the Canandaigua and Macedon branches to help with additional growth. The best thing about my role is helping our members and watching staff grow and succeed.”
Meanwhile, Irondequoit resident Adam Kasperkoski was promoted to branch manager at Reliant’s Henrietta branch.