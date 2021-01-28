SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has promoted two members of the organization’s information technology team.
Mark Dennis has been promoted to the role of chief technology officer. In this new role, he will focus on the future of Reliant’s technology and planning as the industry continues to change.
Dennis joined Reliant in 1999 as Information Systems manager and most recently served as vice president of Information Systems. He has an associate degree in computer technology from Monroe Community College. Dennis, who lives in Sodus, enjoys road racing with the Sports Car Club of America, of which he is a member.
“I find it very satisfying to help people with the challenges they face with new technology, and so Reliant’s continued focus on our ‘people helping people’ philosophy is very important to me,” Dennis said. “I look forward to continuing to leverage my more than 21 years of experience at the credit union to help lead us forward in all areas of technology. The environment we operate in is rapidly changing and we continue to invest, grow and focus on convenience, infrastructure and security improvements.”
Trevor Lerkins was promoted to vice president of Information Technology. In this new role, Lerkins will focus on directing and managing the technology and systems functions of the credit union.
Lerkins joined Reliant in 2017 as Information Systems manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in information systems from Rochester Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in business administration from the SUNY Oswego. Lerkins is a member of the Future Leaders Advisory Council and NYCUA Young Professionals Commission. He lives in Webster with his wife and four children.