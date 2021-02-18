SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has promoted Jamie Yarrow to project manager.
Yarrow will oversee all aspects of assigned projects throughout all departments at the credit union. She also promotes teamwork and cross-departmental collaboration on projects to ensure their success.
Yarrow joined Reliant in 2003 and has held various positions, serving most recently as manager of Reliant’s Sodus branch. She possesses an associate degree in business administration from Finger Lakes Community College and is currently working toward a certificate in project management from Cornell University. Yarrow is an active member of the Sodus Rotary Club.
She lives in North Rose with her husband. In her spare time, she enjoys running, reading, and trying new recipes.
“I am a proud member of the Reliant team; Reliant has a strong culture and values that are upheld in the decisions made and actions taken,” Yarrow said. “While I will miss working directly with the members and team members in the branches, I am looking forward to taking on new challenges and serving the credit union in a different capacity.”